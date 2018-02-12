Menu
Shopping cart button artisteer/iStock/Thinkstock
Business Management

The E-Commerce Investment

A new research report by Channel Marketing Group offers a clear snapshot of where distributors are in their journey to and through the e-commerce arena.

Channel Marketing Group’s recently published research report, “The State of E-Commerce Within the Construction and Industrial Markets,” gauges where distributors are at with e-commerce.  David Gordon, Channel Marketing Group’s president, and Stan Rydzynski, the company’s marketing executive, got responses from more than 230 distributors in the electrical, industrial, contractor supply industries and several other niches. Most provided input to all questions.

Register to view the full article

Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Warren_Buffett
10 Quotes to Live By in 2018
Jan 20, 2018
IDEA_logo_tagline
IDEA to Roll Out All Changes to 2018 eBusiness Standards in June
Jan 11, 2018
Seattle skyline
Top News Stories of 2017
Jan 11, 2018
Jim Lucy Chief Editor Electrical Wholesaling
Times & Trends: The Power of Us
Dec 15, 2017