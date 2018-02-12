The E-Commerce Investment

Channel Marketing Group’s recently published research report, “The State of E-Commerce Within the Construction and Industrial Markets,” gauges where distributors are at with e-commerce. David Gordon, Channel Marketing Group’s president, and Stan Rydzynski, the company’s marketing executive, got responses from more than 230 distributors in the electrical, industrial, contractor supply industries and several other niches. Most provided input to all questions.
Register to view the full article
Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments