Storm Season

As tropical storms of late summer strengthened one by one into major Atlantic hurricanes and three — Harvey, Irma and Maria — made landfall in the United States and its territories, the people of the electrical industry in the affected areas did what they do best. They battened down the hatches against the storms’ fury and prepared themselves to respond to whatever damage the storms left behind. Devastating winds, torrential rains and historic floods have all come this seaso
Register to view the full article
Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to exclusive content including company profiles, industry trend analysis, commentary and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments