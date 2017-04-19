Times & Trends: The New Realities of Industrial America

Industrial America has certainly suffered over the past two decades, with many manufacturers moving their production offshore. And there’s no question it’s tough to adjust to the fact that the industrial market just isn’t as big as it was “Back In the Good Old Days.”
But the industrial market will still provide plenty of sales opportunities for well-positioned distributors, manufacturers and reps, as you will see in this month’s feature, “
Register to view the full article
Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to exclusive content including company profiles, industry trend analysis, commentary and much more.
Already a member? Log in.
0 comments
Hide comments