Menu
Times &amp; Trends: The New Realities of Industrial America
Community & Opinions>Editorial Commentary

Times & Trends: The New Realities of Industrial America

Here are five reasons the industrial market is ready for a rebound in 2017.

Industrial America has certainly suffered over the past two decades, with many manufacturers moving their production offshore. And there’s no question it’s tough to adjust to the fact that the industrial market just isn’t as big as it was “Back In the Good Old Days.”

But the industrial market will still provide plenty of sales opportunities for well-positioned distributors, manufacturers and reps, as you will see in this month’s feature, “

Register to view the full article

Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to exclusive content including company profiles, industry trend analysis, commentary and much more.

Become a member for free

Already a member? .

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Times & Trends: Every Number Tells a Story
Times & Trends: Every Number Tells a Story
Feb 03, 2017
Times & Trends: Learning to Make Beautiful Music Together
Mar 06, 2017
Times & Trends: Some Bumps & Bruises in the Early Days of IoT
Times & Trends: Some Bumps & Bruises in the Early Days of IoT
May 17, 2017
Times & Trends: Good First Steps for 2017
Times & Trends: Good First Steps for 2017
Jan 19, 2017