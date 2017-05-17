Times & Trends: Some Bumps & Bruises in the Early Days of IoT

One of the most interesting parts of my job as an EW editor has always been researching those technologies “just over the next hill” — those products that have not yet hit a point of critical mass in the marketplace where the majority of distributors are stocking them in their warehouses.
LEDs got to that point rather quickly. The technology isn’t perfect and you hear about issues with glare, concerns with inventory obsolescence, and uneven product q
Register to view the full article
Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to exclusive content including company profiles, industry trend analysis, commentary and much more.
Already a member? Log in.
0 comments
Hide comments