Health Store Turns to Lighting to Convey Wellness

Dr. Pharmacy, a pharmacy shop in Athens, Greece, endeavors to bring its customers a unique experience that emphasizes the relationship of health with wellness and happiness. To help them portray this, the company required the type of light that supported their high-quality heath and cosmetics products in an atmosphere that conveyed the essence of wellness and beauty.
Design and construction firm SOLID worked with L4A for the lighting design and selected Soraa to give the space the d
Register to view the full article
Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to exclusive content including company profiles, industry trend analysis, commentary and much more.
Already a member? Log in.
0 comments
Hide comments