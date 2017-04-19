Electrical Economy Back On Firm Footing

While better times are ahead for the electrical industry, it’s important to note that in 2016 total industry revenues were negative for the first time since the Great Recession.
As far as industry recessions go, this one was mild. Unlike the electrical industry, the overall U.S. economy did not experience negative growth. The difference is that the electrical industry is in its own economy, not the general economy. That said, the overall economy came close to negative growth i
Register to view the full article
Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to exclusive content including company profiles, industry trend analysis, commentary and much more.
Already a member? Log in.
0 comments
Hide comments