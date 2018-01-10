Graybar Names Bill Hoyt Vice President of Strategic Accounts

Graybar Electric Co. (St. Louis, MO): Bill Hoyt has been named V.P. - Strategic Accounts, effective Jan. 8. Hoyt has 27 years of industry experience, most recently serving as V.P. - Global Accounts and Marketing for Gexpro, a division of Rexel USA. Throughout his career, Hoyt advanced through management roles in operations, sales and marketing at GE Supply, GE Lighting and Gexpro. In his new assignment, Hoyt will lead Graybar’s strategic accounts organization, which focuses on business development, service and support for large, multi-site and global customers.