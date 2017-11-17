Hubbell's David Nord Elected Chairman of NEMA Board

National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) (Rosslyn, VA): Hubbell's David Nord was elected chairman of the NEMA Board of Governors at the association’s recent annual meeting. Nord has more than two decades of experience in the industrial and manufacturing sector, the last 12 of which have been at Hubbell. He joined Hubbell as senior vice president and chief financial officer and now serves as chairman, president, and CEO. Prior to joining Hubbell, he spent nearly 10 years at United Technologies in a number of senior leadership positions.

"I am confident that we will thrive under Dave's guidance as we enter a new era of electrification," said NEMA President and CEO Kevin Cosgriff in the press release announcing his appointment. "He is an experienced leader with a clear vision for the industry that will drive success."

Nord said in the release that he believes that NEMA's authority in the electrical manufacturing sector brings a positive influence on international business relationships, supply chains, and legislative and regulatory developments. "Our industry's future is bright," said Nord during his acceptance speech. "By working together, we will make the third century of electrification every bit as exciting and rewarding as the previous two."

In addition to Nord, the NEMA Board of Governors elected a new slate of officers for 2018: First Vice Chairman Mark Gliebe of Regal Beloit, Treasurer Theodore Crandall of Rockwell Automation, and Immediate Past-Chairman Michael Pessina of Lutron Electronics. The NEMA membership in attendance also elected nine individuals for three-year terms on the Board of Governors, ending in 2020: Lee Cooper of GE Healthcare, Susan Graham of Elantas PDG, Jes Munk Hansen of LEDVANCE, Donald Hendler of Leviton Manufacturing, Rob McIlroy of Robroy Industries, Jack Nehlig of Phoenix Contact, Greg Scheu of ABB, Richard Stinson of Southwire Company, John Williamson of Atkore International. Additionally, David Pacitti of Siemens Healthineers was elected to the Board.​