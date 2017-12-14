Menu
Actor on stage, Hamlet
Business Management>Sales

Act Like a Salesman

How making a sales call uses many of the same skills as acting, singing, playing a musical instrument and other performing arts.

Question: What do sales professionals and entertainers have in common? Answer: A lot. Surprised? You shouldn’t be. The art of making a sales call is very similar to the art of acting, or the art of singing or playing a musical instrument. All three roles require talent, technical skills, research, rehearsal, and an audience.

Register to view the full article

Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Head scratcher
When an E-Mail Isn’t Enough
Jul 18, 2017
Homes Get Smart
Homes Get Smart
Feb 14, 2017
Reps Go Big
Reps Go Big
Jan 19, 2017
Desperately Seeking Objections
Desperately Seeking Objections
May 31, 2016