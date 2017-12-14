Act Like a Salesman

Question: What do sales professionals and entertainers have in common? Answer: A lot. Surprised? You shouldn’t be. The art of making a sales call is very similar to the art of acting, or the art of singing or playing a musical instrument. All three roles require talent, technical skills, research, rehearsal, and an audience.
Register to view the full article
Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments