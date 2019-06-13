Menu
Channel Marketing’s Q2 2019 Pulse of Lighting Report

The Q2 Pulse of Lighting Report, which will be published by David Gordon’s Channel Marketing Group and William Blair, one of the nation’s largest investment banking firms, looks at trends in lighting market. All participants can get a free copy of the study.

David Gordon’s Channel Marketing Group & William Blair, a leading investment banking firm, have launched their quarterly Pulse of Lighting Survey to see check in on the key trends during Q2 2019 in the lighting business.  All input is confidential and no specific company information will be shared. If you want a free copy of the results you just need to provide your email address.

Click here or paste the web address below into your browser. The survey will only take a few minutes to complete.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ETQ22019PoL

 

