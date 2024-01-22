EDI Managed Services: What’s Right for Your Business?

Date: March 7, 2024
Time: 3:00 PM EST / 2:00 PM CST / 12:00 PM PST / 8:00 PM GMT
Sponsor: IDEA
Duration: 1 Hour
Summary
Join Tom Guzik, IDEA's Director of Digital Integration Services, and Paul Waters, VP of Systems at Colonial Electric Supply, for an engaging webinar as they delve into the complexities of outsourcing EDI and help you navigate the decision-making process. Our experts will explore the following discussion topics:
- When does outsourcing EDI make sense?
Identify factors signaling your company's suitability for outsourcing.
- How to build an ROI analysis for cost reduction through outsourcing?
Learn essentials for a robust Return on Investment analysis.
- Crafting an effective proposal: In-house vs. Outsourcing
Gain insights into building a compelling proposal, even if outsourcing costs more.
- Cost Reduction vs. Robust EDI Service: Is outsourcing the key?
Evaluate scenarios where outsourcing enhances both cost efficiency and EDI service.
- Metrics for Informed Decision-Making: Outsourcing vs. In-House
Understand the metrics to determine when outsourcing makes more sense.
Evaluate scenarios where outsourcing enhances both cost efficiency and EDI service.
- Metrics for Informed Decision-Making: Outsourcing vs. In-House

Understand the metrics to determine when outsourcing makes more sense.
Speakers
Tom Guzik
Director of Digital Integration Services
IDEA
Tom has nearly 30 years of experience working with electronic data interchange (EDI), 20 of which have been in the electrical industry. Tom has been with IDEA for 18 years and has been a key architect in shaping IDEA's B2B integration strategy, skillfully managing EDI operations with dedication and expertise. Prior to joining IDEA, he also worked with SAP systems, inventory control, logistics and warehousing, and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI).
Paul Waters
VP of Systems
Colonial Electric Supply
Paul Waters is the VP of Systems at Colonial Electric Supply. Colonial Electric Supply is a family owned and operated electrical distributor, founded in 1972, that serves customers nationwide. Paul has been instrumental in the partnership between Colonial Electric Supply and IDEA Exchange℠ Managed Services.
Sponsored by