EDI Managed Services: What’s Right for Your Business?

Date: March 7, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM EST / 2:00 PM CST / 12:00 PM PST / 8:00 PM GMT

Sponsor: IDEA

Duration: 1 Hour

Join Tom Guzik, IDEA's Director of Digital Integration Services, and Paul Waters, VP of Systems at Colonial Electric Supply, for an engaging webinar as they delve into the complexities of outsourcing EDI and help you navigate the decision-making process. Our experts will explore the following discussion topics:

When does outsourcing EDI make sense?

Identify factors signaling your company's suitability for outsourcing. How to build an ROI analysis for cost reduction through outsourcing?

Learn essentials for a robust Return on Investment analysis. Crafting an effective proposal: In-house vs. Outsourcing

Gain insights into building a compelling proposal, even if outsourcing costs more. Cost Reduction vs. Robust EDI Service: Is outsourcing the key?

Evaluate scenarios where outsourcing enhances both cost efficiency and EDI service. Metrics for Informed Decision-Making: Outsourcing vs. In-House

Don't miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights and strategic guidance on optimizing your EDI processes. Register now to secure your spot and revolutionize your approach to EDI decision-making!

Speakers