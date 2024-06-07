The Electrical Market's Largest Distributors

Because of all these acquisitions, Electrical Wholesaling’s editors made the difficult decision to pare it down from 150 companies to 100 companies. I have been working on this listing since we ranked 250 companies, and am sorry to see the names of so many well-known family businesses leave the list, but I know that the vast majority of them have found good homes with their new parent companies.

Acquisitions and mergers tend to go in cycles, but there’s no doubt that we are currently in one of the more acquisitive cycles the industry has ever seen. In the past two years alone, Sonepar or one of its subsidiaries has acquired seven large independent distributors, including most recently Electric Supply Center, Burlington, MA, as well as Madison Electric Co., Warren, MI; Standard Electric Co., Saginaw, MI; Electrozad, Windsor, ON; Billows Supply, Philadelphia; Sunrise Electric Supply, Addison, IL and Electric Supply of Tampa, Tampa, FL. Other national or super-regional distributors were active acquirers, too, including Rexel, which in 2023 or 2024 bought Buckles-Smith, Santa Clara, CA; Teche Electric, Lafayette, LA; and Talley Inc., Los Angeles, a large VDV specialist.

Graybar Electric, Consolidated Electrical Distributors and Border States Electric also bought some big distributors. Graybar acquired Shepherd Electric Supply, Baltimore, MD, and Blazer Electric Supply, Colorado Springs, CO; CED bought Parrish-Hare Electrical Supply, Irving, TX; and Border States Electric acquired Dominion Electric Supply, Arlington, VA, and Winston Engineering, West Hollywood, CA.

Not every remaining independent distributors sees the growth of the largest distributors as an insurmountable obstacle. Some respondents said smaller distributors can still react faster to market opportunities and may have better access to local talent.

At Inline Electric Supply, Huntsville, AL, Bruce Summerville, president said, “We are one of the last multi-location independent distributors left in our area of the country. My perception is that fact, along with us being a 100% ESOP, gives us an advantage in recruiting new ‘A players’ to our team. The bigger guys that we are competing with are probably going to put a bit of a squeeze on our margins, but overall I am confident that we will be able to outperform them due to having better and more qualitied people.”

Richard Booth, Electrical Division manager for Coburn Supply, Beaumont, TX, says the acquisitions sometimes give larger companies advantages with their vendor relationships. “Big-name companies come in to play with stronger vendor relationships than an independent regional has in some cases,” he wrote in his response. “It forces the smaller distributor into corners we have to fight out of. Vendors who promised to work with you as you entered a new market now back out of that agreement when the larger national chain gobbles up the competition."

A Slowing Economy in the Second Half of 2024?

This year’s companies have seen plenty of challenges. On average, EW Top 100 distributors are fairly optimistic about the 2024 business climate, but 43% of respondents see business slowing in the second half of 2024. Sixteen percent of respondents said they already saw signs in 2Q 2024 that the economy is contracting. On a positive note, none of the respondents see a recession anytime in 2024.

While 39% of respondents saw their sales growing between 1% to 5% in 2024 and 10% were forecasting flat sales, 37% of respondents saw their sales growing at better than a 10% clip. Average annual sales increase for electrical distributors typically range between 4% to 8%.