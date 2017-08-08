Blazer Golf Benefit Supports Electrician Training

Blazer Electric Supply Company, Colorado Springs, CO, raised $30,000 for electrician training programs in its Fourth Annual Blazer Benefit Golf Tournament at Bear Dance Golf Club in Larkspur, CO, on August 3, 2017.

The funds go to training initiatives of the Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) and the Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee. Over the years of the benefit, Blazer has now raised $100,000 to support scholarships, tools, training materials, and equipment.

“We recognize the single biggest issue for our contractor customers is the shortage of a trained labor supply,” Steve Blazer, president of Blazer Electric Supply, said. “We want to do our part to support them by helping them get more young apprentices trained and ready to contribute to their workforce as quickly as possible. The amount raised is a reflection of the support we have from our vendor partners to help us with this contribution.”

The tournament was won by the foursome of Jeremy Waanders and Mike Salinas of I-Pro Inc.; Brad Curtis of Curtis Electric; and George Gregory, retired electrician.

The title sponsor of the tournament was Eaton Corp., with further support from sponsors including The Lighting Agency, Southwire, and Casey/Bergquist, Inc.

Blazer serves Southern Colorado with two locations and 100 employees.