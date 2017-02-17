Eaton Bussmann Employees and Families Giving Back to St. Louis and Surrounding Communities

Since the inception of the Eaton-Bussmann community involvement program in 2011, employees and their families provided a combined total of 600 volunteer hours to local organizations in the St. Louis area, including Missouri Patriot PAWS, Youth In Need and Operation Stream Clean.

Eaton’ Bussmann Division based in Ellisville, MO, increased regional volunteer opportunities within the last three years by 60%, offering employees over 25 different events in which to participate throughout the year.

“Whether it’s building a home or feeding our neighbors, Eaton employees care to make a difference,” said Amy Foley, senior supply chain analyst at Eaton’s Bussmann Division, in a press release. “From employee involvement to corporate grants, we are committed to choosing organizations that make a real impact on the local St. Louis community and surrounding areas where we live, work and play.”

During two volunteer days at the St. Louis Food Bank, employees packed 41,400 pounds of food, which provided 33,796 meals for the hungry. The company also supported Habitat for Humanity with a $5,000 corporate grant in addition to employees and their families volunteering 65 hours to build a house in St. Charles, MO.

In addition to volunteering, Eaton provided a $25,000 grant to sponsor the children’s area at the St. Louis Walk for Wishes, which is a nationwide fundraiser for Make-A-Wish. With this grant, five children battling life-threatening illnesses were granted a wish. Eaton employees also participated by walking and running in the 5K race.

Eaton was recently awarded the 2016 Saint Louis Zoo Corporate Award. The award, which recognizes only one corporate partner annually, symbolizes the strong relationship between the Zoo and the local Eaton divisions. Through community involvement funding, in-kind donations and over 50 hours of volunteer time, Eaton has helped the Saint Louis Zoo to enrich both the animals and their environment.