A team of elite electricians competes in Ideal Industries39 2016 National Championship Photo courtesy of Ideal Industries

A team of elite electricians competes in Ideal Industries' 2016 National Championship.

Ideal Electrical Launches 2017 Search for Championship Electricians

Ideal Industries, Sycamore, Ill., has opened registration for the second annual Ideal National Championship. The competition debuted last year as a way to honor and showcase the abilities of electrical professionals, students and apprentices from across the U.S. Ideal is bring it back to search and crown new elite champion electricians, as well as award over $500,000 in cash and prizes. Registrations to compete continue through October 1, 2017.

“The Ideal National Championship

