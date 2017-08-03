Menu
Klein Tools Electrician of the Year graphic
Nominations Close this Weekend for Klein Tools Electrician of the Year

This year’s grand prize winner will receive a trip of his or her choice to Charlotte, NC; New York; Las Vegas; or Sturgis, SD; along with $1,500 of Klein Tools.

Klein Tools, Lincolnshire, IL, says nominations for its 2017 Electrician of the Year award will be closing this Sunday, August  6, 2017. This year’s grand prize winner will receive a trip of his or her choice to one of four iconic American destinations to experience the best each city has to offer: Charlotte, NC; New York; Las Vegas; or Sturgis, SD. The grand prize winner will also receive $1,500 of Klein’s premium-quality, professional-grade tools

Regional winners will be announced August 16. Fans will also have a chance to vote online for their favorite regional winner from Sept. 11-15, 2017. The grand prize winner will be announced on Sept. 27, 2017, via Klein Tools’ Facebook Live.

“Over the last 160 years, we have heard amazing stories of how electricians dedicate time to their communities, take ownership of difficult work and strive for professional achievement. They do all this while powering the destinations and events that embody the American spirit, like the lights of the Las Vegas Strip, NASCAR races, music venues and other entertainment that Americans look forward to every year,” says Greg Palese, vice president of marketing at Klein Tools. “We want to celebrate these electricians for their hard work and for powering America’s passions. Through the Electrician of the Year contest, Klein Tools showcases the finest U.S. electricians who do just that.”

Klein said all U.S. electricians are strongly encouraged to apply. Entries, including self-nominations, will be accepted online at www.kleintools.com/eoy.

