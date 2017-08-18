Standard Electric Continues Growth in Chicago Area

Standard Electric Supply Co., Milwaukee, WI, has moved to a new location in the greater Chicago area. Its new facility is located at 1055 Stevenson Court in Roselle, IL and provides Standard Electric with more warehouse and office space. The facility is a state-of-the-art, energy-efficient building featuring LED lighting, training facilities and office space with natural lighting.

“We are extremely excited to move to this facility that will allow us to better provide service and technical support to customers in the Chicago area and throughout Northern Illinois,” stated Larry Stern, President.

Standard Electric Supply Co., a third generation, family-owned company founded in 1919, is a distributor of electrical and automation products with 15 locations throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, employing 180 associates. Its 2016 sales totaled nearly $90 million.