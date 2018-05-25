William Delray Floyd – Electrical Veteran Records First Album

There's a good chance you met Bill Floyd or his lovely wife Brenda somewhere in your electrical travels. They have been everywhere around the electrical circuit for more than 50 years. You might know Bill from his days with Boston’s Kearns Electric, or perhaps the years when he sold advertising for TED and Electrical Contractor magazines. Most recently, Bill was best-known as an entrepreneur who helped start up ElectricSmarts.com.

Bill’s newest venture may be his boldest move yet – recording his first CD: “Stand Your Ground.” The CD – by William “Delray” Floyd (the “Delray” comes from the Florida beach near where Bill and Brenda now live) was just released. It’s a great listen and reflect some of music that Bill grew up with, including the British rock-and-roll bands of the 1960s, Tom Petty, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Texas bluesman Delbert McClinton, country and even rap. A special treat is the Latin tune, “Love of My Life,” which Bill wrote for his wife and lifelong friend, Brenda. And you will hear a flute in one of the tracks -- that's Bill's daughter, Andrea Cross. She sang a duet with Bill on the cut "Someone Else’s Dreams," and played flute on "I Don’t Care."

You can listen to some of the album’s sample cuts and purchase them for download them by clicking here. It’s also available for streaming at Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and a growing list of music sites. Just type in "Delray Floyd" to find it.

When you get a chance, ask Bill about some of the first bands he and his Boston buddies started up 50 years ago, and how “The Ungrateful Society” won a battle of bands competition. He may even tell you the story about how their band got a gig opening for a group called Thorinshield, which was formed by members of the backup band for the Mama’s and the Papa’s.

Bill has some big ideas for how FloydSongs can help the less fortunate, and he eventually wants to start a foundation for kids who need a more positive growth environment and mentorship. As he says at http://floydsongs.com/helping-kids:

“Eventually, I’d like to expand this project and find opportunities to work with young people who because of their circumstance in life, think that they have no chance. My background includes – no college degree, married at the tender ages of 21 and 20 (still married), started at the very bottom as a factory worker, divorced parents and raised two (great) kids when Brenda an I were pretty young.

"Nevertheless, together we’ve basically created a great life for ourselves and our family from a base that by society’s standards had “No Chance” written all over it. Kids need to hear that “can do” optimistic message and understand that great possibility always exist. Folks in more dire situations than mine have overcome more and achieved greater success. Others can too. I hope my music, message and encouragement is part of what I can give them.

“Certainly, if my FloydSongs project is a big success, establishing a “Stand Your Ground Foundation” toward that end would be a real possibility. Read above and don’t bet against me. Until then, a portion of what FloydSongs generates will be donated to the Salvation Army to help them to help others.”