Early Report on Tesla’s Model 3

The first Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles are hitting the market and Green Car Reports did a quick survey of its Twitter followers to see what they thought about the most eagerly awaited electric vehicle on the planet. It’s still early days with the launch, but out of the 124 respondents to this quick survey, 60% said they believe the Model 3 will outsell any other EV. Click here to see how John Voelcker of Green Car Reports analyzed the survey results and what he thinks about the launch so far.

Photo credit: From a July 8 tweet by Elon Musk entitled “First Production Model 3.”