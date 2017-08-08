Menu
tesla_model_3_1025_elon_musk
Green Market>Electrical Vehicles

Early Report on Tesla’s Model 3

The first Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles are hitting the market and Green Car Reports did a quick survey of its Twitter followers to see what they thought about the most eagerly awaited electric vehicle on the planet.

The first Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles are hitting the market and Green Car Reports did a quick survey of its Twitter followers to see what they thought about the most eagerly awaited electric vehicle on the planet. It’s still early days with the launch, but out of the 124 respondents to this quick survey, 60% said they believe the Model 3 will outsell any other EV. Click here to see how John Voelcker of Green Car Reports analyzed the survey results and what he thinks about the launch so far.

Photo credit: From a July 8 tweet by Elon Musk entitled “First Production Model 3.”

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
teslasolarroof
See What Tesla’s Elon Musk Has to Say About His Company’s New Solar Roof
Jan 10, 2017
ElonMuskVisualCapitalist
How Elon Musk Got His Start
Aug 23, 2016
teslamodel3
276K Drivers Plunk Down $1,000 to Reserve Tesla Model 3
Apr 04, 2016
Germany Going All-In on EVs
Jan 26, 2016