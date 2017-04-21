EW's Top 10 Product Picks for April, 2017

Congratulations to the following companies for having new products selected by Electrical Wholesaling's editors for this month's Top 10: Bridgeport Fittings, CBS ArcSafe, Easy Heat/Emerson, Greenlee, Legrand, Milwaukee Tool, Platinum Tools, Rack-A-Tiers, T&B and Volt Claw.

If you have a new product that you would like considered for our monthly Top 10 Product Galleries, please send a press release and high-resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Electrical Wholesaling's chief editor at [email protected].