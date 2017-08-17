Menu
Data Center infographic detail
Green Market

Website Infographic Looks at “the World’s Most Creative (and Bizarre) Data Centers”

Many electrical distributors and reps have adopted data centers as an important core market for future growth, given the seemingly unquenchable appetite for data. A website that reviews data hosting services, WhoIsHostingThis.com, posted an interesting graphic that gives the details of some very interesting approaches to building a data center.

“These unusual data centers are not vanity projects, but creative responses to some of the challenges that technology has presented.”

Among the finds are datacenters in a retired ammunition depot, a datacenter that uses natural springs for cooling, ones that use the heat from servers to warm nearby buildings or generate power, and one in a chicken coop.

TAGS: Bulletin Board
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Wimbledon action under retractable roof
Wimbledon Upgrades Retractable Roof Lighting
Jun 28, 2017
Study Examines Role of Color Shift in LED Lifespan
Jun 14, 2017
DOEFuelCellMannequinChallenge
Freeze! DOE Fuel Cell Office Gets the Word Out on Fuel Cell-Powered Cars in this Mannequin Challenge Video
Dec 20, 2016
NavigantWindreport
Vestas and Siemens Lead in Wind Turbine Production at Mid-Year
Sep 26, 2016