Website Infographic Looks at “the World’s Most Creative (and Bizarre) Data Centers”

Many electrical distributors and reps have adopted data centers as an important core market for future growth, given the seemingly unquenchable appetite for data. A website that reviews data hosting services, WhoIsHostingThis.com, posted an interesting graphic that gives the details of some very interesting approaches to building a data center.

“These unusual data centers are not vanity projects, but creative responses to some of the challenges that technology has presented.”

Among the finds are datacenters in a retired ammunition depot, a datacenter that uses natural springs for cooling, ones that use the heat from servers to warm nearby buildings or generate power, and one in a chicken coop.