Menu
Acuity buys Lucid Design
Green Market>Lighting

Acuity Brands Acquires Smart Building Systems Provider Lucid Design Group

Acuity said the combination of Lucid`s software platform with Acuity Brands’ large installed base of networked sensors for lighting will form a comprehensive building operations and analytics platform.

Acuity Brands, Inc., Atlanta, has acquired Lucid Design Group, Inc., provider of building analytics based in Oakland, CA. Acuity said the combination of Lucid`s BuildingOS business intelligence software platform with Acuity Brands’ large installed base of networked sensors for lighting and building automation controls as well as its Atrius IoT ecosystem will provide the industry`s most comprehensive building operations and analytics platform.

Register to view the full article

Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Mergers & Acquisitions
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Osram human centric lighting
Osram Uses Headquarters to Demonstrate Human Centric Lighting
Feb 09, 2018
lighting
Learning Lighting
Feb 05, 2018
Warner to Lead Leviton’s Lighting Business Unit
Feb 05, 2018
Conference room lighting application
Connected Lighting 101
Jan 26, 2018