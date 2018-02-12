Acuity Brands Acquires Smart Building Systems Provider Lucid Design Group

Acuity Brands, Inc., Atlanta, has acquired Lucid Design Group, Inc., provider of building analytics based in Oakland, CA. Acuity said the combination of Lucid`s BuildingOS business intelligence software platform with Acuity Brands’ large installed base of networked sensors for lighting and building automation controls as well as its Atrius IoT ecosystem will provide the industry`s most comprehensive building operations and analytics platform.
