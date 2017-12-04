Cooper Electric Lights Up Rockefeller Center Tree

Cooper Electric won a high-profile trophy job when it recently got the order for all the LED lights on Rockefeller Center’s Christmas Tree. On Nov. 29,2017, wrapped in five miles of 50,000 multicolored LED’s and topped with the iconic 9.5 foot 25,000 Swarovski crystal star, Rockefeller Center’s Christmas tree was lit for all to see.

The energy-efficient LED lights, supplied by Cooper Electric’s Linden NJ, branch, draw a fraction of the power traditionally required by the tree. The switch to LED reduced energy consumption from 3,510 kwH to 1,297 kwH per day, saving as much energy as the average 2,000 square-foot single family household consumes in a month. Hundreds of solar panels atop one of the Rockefeller buildings also help to power the LED’s making the tree more energy efficient than ever.

Cooper Electric supplied the electrical material to Tishman Speyer, which was then installed by Atlas Acon Electric Service. To hold everything together, Cooper Electric also supplied 34,000 ft. wire from Southwire, custom streamers, rubber washers, 3M tape, Ilsco splices, and Hubbell plugs and connectors. The tree, a 75-foot-tall 12-ton Norwegian Spruce, arrived from State College, PA, will remain lit from 5:30 AM-11:30 PM daily until it is taken down at 9:00 PM on Jan. 7, 2018.

Established in 1961 as a family-owned business, Cooper Electric, a Sonepar USA company, is a full-line, single source distributor with specialty solutions to support the needs of their customers. Headquartered in Monroe, NJ, Cooper Electric has 30 locations and is supported by Distribution Centers throughout New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.