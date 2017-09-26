Flamingo Las Vegas Renovation Includes Custom LED Lighting

As part of a $6.5 million renovation of the meeting space at Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s Flamingo Las Vegas, the venue sports a dramatic new look thanks to custom lighting fixtures provided by Royal Contract Lighting, Taunton, MA. With its abundance of natural light, the space is the newest renovation of its kind on the east side of the Las Vegas Strip.

“The unveiling of our newly remodeled convention center is the first step of renovations at the Flamingo,”