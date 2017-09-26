Menu
Flamingo Las Vegas new lighting Photo: Royal Contract Lighting
Green Market>Lighting

Flamingo Las Vegas Renovation Includes Custom LED Lighting

Features include custom fixtures crafted of polished nickel, stainless steel, crystal, beveled glass, and sandblasted matte acrylic panels.

As part of a $6.5 million renovation of the meeting space at Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s Flamingo Las Vegas, the venue sports a dramatic new look thanks to custom lighting fixtures provided by Royal Contract Lighting, Taunton, MA. With its abundance of natural light, the space is the newest renovation of its kind on the east side of the Las Vegas Strip.

“The unveiling of our newly remodeled convention center is the first step of renovations at the Flamingo,”

