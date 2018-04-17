Lutron Acquires Ketra to Bolster Customizable Lighting Control Solutions

Lutron Electronics, Coopersburg, PA, the leader in smart lighting controls and automated shading solutions, has signed an agreement to acquire Ketra, Austin, TX, which offers lighting and control solutions designed to deliver customizable light in residential and commercial environments that emulates daylight.

Founded in 2009 in Austin, Ketra’s selection of light sources were developed to create high-quality white, pastels and saturated colors, which enhance the look of any space and allow users to precisely tailor the light to meet the needs of the space.

“Our company started over 57 years ago with our founders innovating the electronic light dimmer – a device that delivered beautiful light controlled by the end user,” said Mike Pessina, co-CEO and president at Lutron Electronics, in the press release. “Ketra’s range of quality light complements the Lutron light control product offering and enables our customers to create a more comfortable, productive and pleasant environment at home and at work. We’re excited to deliver this expanded light control solution to the industry.”

Ketra light sources are compatible with the Lutron HomeWorks QS total home control system and Lutron Quantum total light management system. Click here for more info on the acquisition.