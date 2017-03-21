Menu
The Minnesota Twins' Target Field is one of five Major League Baseball parks that will be enjoying new Ephesus lighting systems this season.

Minnesota Twins to Open Season Under New Lights

A new lighting and controls system from Eaton's Ephesus Lighting will cut energy consumption by up to 75%.

When baseball begins for the 2017 season at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins, fans and players will see their field in a new light. Eaton Corp., Cleveland, said its Ephesus line of LED sports lighting luminaires and controls are now being installed there. The new lighting system will cut energy use by up to 75%.

The Twins will become one of five Major League Baseball (MLB) teams playing its home games under the Ephesus LED sports lighting solution this season, and more than

