Menu
Osram human centric lighting Photo courtesy of Osram
Green Market>Lighting

Osram Uses Headquarters to Demonstrate Human Centric Lighting

The installation includes a brightly lit façade and interior lighting designed to enhance the working environment for associates, as well as improve sustainability.

Osram Opto Semiconductors is introducing employees and customers to its Human Centric Lighting (HCL) concept with installations at its headquarters in Regensburg, Germany. The installation includes a brightly lit façade on the company’s new main building L01 and interior lighting designed to enhance the working environment for associates, as well as improve sustainability. The company used its own LED technology to create a shining example of how commercial buildings designed

Register to view the full article

Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Bulletin Board
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
lighting
Learning Lighting
Feb 05, 2018
Warner to Lead Leviton’s Lighting Business Unit
Feb 05, 2018
Conference room lighting application
Connected Lighting 101
Jan 26, 2018
Carnegie Mellon U Preger Intelligent Workspace
Carnegie Mellon Lab Studies Lighting Control and Behavior
Jan 24, 2018