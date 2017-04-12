Menu
Pittsburgh Pirates See Better Lighting and Control Photo courtesy of Eaton
Pittsburgh Pirates See Better Lighting and Control

The Pittsburg Pirates and its fans open the 2017 season with a new look thanks to a new sports lighting and control system at PNC Park. The Eaton system gives the park’s facility operators LED efficiency and advanced lighting controls to enhance the viewing experience for spectators while reducing energy use by as much as 75%.

The Pirates join four other Major League Baseball teams playing home games under Eaton’s LED sports lighting solution this season. The Texas Range

