Thorn Lighting to Provide 100,000 LED Fixtures for Mass Transit Project in Singapore

The 10-million-Euro (approximately US $11.75 million) project will utilize more than 100,000 Thorn LED luminaires in the TEL tunnels and maintenance areas.

Thorn Lighting has won a major lighting contract for Singapore's Thomson-East Coast Line, a 26-mile long mass transit project that will be completely underground, utilize driverless trains and give commuters at 31 stations access to Singapore's mass transit system. The 10-million-Euro (approximately US $11.75 million) project will utilize more than 100,000 Thorn LED luminaires in the TEL tunnels and maintenance areas.  Thorn's AreaPak Pro, Chalice, CiviTEQ, Formula LED, GTLED, HiPak and PopPack brand LEDs will be used in the project. Thorn Lighting is part of the Zumtobel Group.

