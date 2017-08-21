Menu
Universal Adds Freddy Preston as Southeast Regional Sales Manager

Freddy Preston, a 20-year lighting industry veteran, joins Universal Lighting.

Universal Lighting Technologies Inc. (Nashville, TN): Freddy Preston recently joined the company as a regional sales manager in its Southeast territory. He will work with energy service companies, lighting management consultants, energy specialists, distributors and agents to specify Universal’s lighting solutions in projects across the region. Preston joins Universal with more than 20 years of experience in the industry, much of that working with architects, lighting designers and others to ensure appropriate lighting projects are specified.

