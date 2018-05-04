Menu
US Lamp’s Johnson Now Serving on Design Lights Consortium Committee

Johnson has 35 years of lighting experience, is a State of Wisconsin Licensed Designer of Engineering Systems; is LC (Lighting Certified); and since 2002 has taught lighting technology classes all over the country.

US Lamp (Green Bay, WI): Randall S. Johnson, the company’s president was recently selected to serve a two-year term on the industry advisory committee for the Design Lights Consortium (DLC) based in Medford, MA.

The DLC is dedicated to accelerating the widespread adoption of high performing, energy efficient commercial lighting solutions through technical requirements, facilitates through leadership, and provides tools, resources, and technical expertise. Their evaluation and DLC product approval is the benchmark used by utilities throughout the U.S. for determining lighting rebate eligibility of commercial lighting products. The Industry Advisory Committee is comprised of 17 representatives including: two lighting design firms, 10 of the industry’s large, medium, and smaller lighting fixture manufacturers, three lighting controls manufacturers, and two lighting distributors.

US Lamp specializes in the design and implementation of high-performance lighting and controls solutions for commercial/industrial customers.

