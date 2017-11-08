2018 Market Planning Guide

Trying to get a sense of where the electrical market is headed next year? That may be a little trickier than usual. Electrical Wholesaling’s 2018 national forecast comes in at a rather-healthy +5%, but that number depends an awful lot on your market focus, where your company does business and some economic, demographic and political factors.

The overall U.S. economy. The overall U.S. economy is now in its ninth year of expansion. A Wall Street Journal report ear