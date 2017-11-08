The New Normal

What’s low growth? Here’s a benchmark — over the past 50 years average annual growth in the electrical distribution industry was 6%.

It’s been five years since industry growth reached 5%, let alone 6%, or better (2012, up 7.2%). Since then industry sales growth has hovered around 3.5% with a nearly 2% downturn last year. This year we are climbing out of the downturn with an expected 4.5% sales gain. Here’s another stat: Over the last 9 years, 2008-2017 (s