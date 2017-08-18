Menu
Independent Electric Supply Hold Successful Food Drive for Food Pantries in Massachusetts and New Hampshire

Independent Electric Supply raised over $1,000 in cash donations and donated over 200 lbs of non-perishable food to two New England food pantries.

To celebrate its 25th Anniversary in business, Independent Electric Supply, headquartered in Somerville, MA, held its First Annual Food Drive in support of local food pantries in Somerville, the Elizabeth Peabody House, and New Horizons Food Bank in Manchester, NH. Together, during the month of July, the five branches of Independent Electric Supply raised over $1,000 in cash donations and donated over 200 lbs of non-perishable food to the pantries.

“I am very pleased to see the effort our employees put into making our first Food Drive so successful. It’s very important for our company and our employees to give back to the communities we live and work in,” said Dan Gray, CEO and owner, in a press release. “I also want to extend my thanks and appreciation to Eaton and BLine for supporting our efforts with the drive and Bob Trolander our V.P. of marketing for organizing the event.”

 

