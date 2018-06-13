Menu
Construction workers lamontak590623 / iStock / Getty Images Plus
News>News Watch

AGC Warns of Cost Increases and Project Delays Due to Tariffs

The Associated General Contractors (AGC) sounded an alarm on acceleration of construction costs. Based on its appraisal of May data, AGC said in a release that it sees “steep increases for a wide range of building and road materials, including many that are subject to tariffs that could drive prices still higher.”

Register to view the full article

Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Electrical Economy
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
nVent logo
nVent Electric Goes Solo
May 01, 2018
Puerto Rico power restoration efforts
Update: Power Restored in Puerto Rico
Apr 18, 2018
Greenlee bender, PR image
Emerson to Acquire Greenlee and Klauke Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron
Apr 18, 2018
Sonepar truck logo
Sonepar Acquires City Electric in Syracuse
Apr 13, 2018