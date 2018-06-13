AGC Warns of Cost Increases and Project Delays Due to Tariffs

The Associated General Contractors (AGC) sounded an alarm on acceleration of construction costs. Based on its appraisal of May data, AGC said in a release that it sees “steep increases for a wide range of building and road materials, including many that are subject to tariffs that could drive prices still higher.”
