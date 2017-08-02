Menu
PEARL Expands Technician Certification Program for Reconditioning Industry

Technicians can now become Level II certified

The Professional Electrical Apparatus Reconditioning League (PEARL) has launched a new phase of its Technician Certification Program. This program allows individuals to become recognized as a Certified Electrical Equipment Reconditioning Technician. Level II of the program is now available.

Level I of the program provides the Entry Technician designation, while individuals who complete Level II are designated as Journey Technicians. This means that they can perform inspections, testing, and reconditioning on a variety of electrical equipment, such as circuit breakers, transformers, switchgear, and motor controls. Journey Technicians must also be able to read and interpret equipment drawings, specifications, and electrical schematics at the component level and recognize the warning signs for counterfeit products in the industry. PEARL plans to add additional Technician Certification Levels in the future.

Technician Certification can be completed through PEARL’s website, pearl1.org.

