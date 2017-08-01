Menu
AD Member Sales up 10% in First Half of 2017

Electrical distributor members of AD saw 10% revenue growth.

AD, Wayne, PA, reported that sales for all AD members, across ten AD Divisions and three countries, grew by 10% during the first six months of 2017 to $17.8 billion.  Purchases from AD suppliers grew by 16%.  Distributions to members were up 15%.

On a same-store basis by industry, members of the group’s Electrical division saw sales up 10%; PHCP was up 8%; Industrial / PT were up 9%; and Building Materials was up 19%.  By country, Same Store sales in the U.S. grew 8%; Canada was up 9% and Mexico grew 6%.

“2017 is exceeding expectations for AD members and AD overall,” said Bill Weisberg, AD chairman and CEO.  “Member support for AD supplier partners and AD programs are running strong.  New members and suppliers are joining every division.  There are a lot of great companies in AD.  Investments we’ve made to help our members and suppliers compete and win are bearing fruit.”

