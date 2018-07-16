Menu
All Current Electrical Sales Signs On as Siemens Panel Builder

All Current has four UL508A panel shops and eight distribution facilities to support quick-ship needs nationwide. Facilities are in Moorestown; Orlando, FL.; Baton Rouge, LA; Houston and Dallas, TX; Seattle, WA; Ventura and Los Angeles, CA; and Chicago, IL.

Siemens recently announced that All Current Electrical Sales, Moorestown, NJ, will become a Siemens Synergy Builder partner. To kick off the partnership, All Current will hold a large Siemens component inventory to build and quick-ship NEMA combination starters in a broad range of configurations. Further, All Current will support the market during time critical situations with a comprehensive inventory of Siemens control and distribution products.

 Siemens will utilize All Current to build and provide configured electrical products to electrical distribution around the country in quick-ship situations. Distributors will now have a place to turn for control and circuit protection products when their stock is depleted and customer needs must be met. Click here to learn more about Siemens Synergy Builder Partner Program.

 

