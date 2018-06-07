DWC Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Distributor Wire & Cable (DWC), Aurora, CO, a wire and cable master distributor is enjoying its 10th year in business. DWC opened its doors in 2008. Back then, founder, Bryce Huett, had experience in the wire and cable industry and had spent time in San Francisco working in technology. He had an idea to combine the two industries and create a different kind of company. This company had to have purpose and give people the opportunity to be a part of something that was meaningful.

With a small business loan, Huett invested money in software development. This investment allowed DWC to create its own proprietary ERP. As the company began to grow, it started to build its inventory profile, adding commercial and residential wire and cable as well as value adds like striping, dyeing and twisting. Additional growth helped DWC open seven different cable distribution centers across the United States with the first in Dallas, TX.

In the last ten years, DWC has grown year over year. If you ask Huett, or anyone on the DWC leadership team, about the secret to making this happen, they will tell you, “It is the DWC Family.”

Building a company with a purpose and giving people a meaningful experience was one of Huett’s best decisions. The company purpose, “Develop our family, advance our industry, improve our world,” has driven DWC employees for the last 10 years. DWC’s commitment to developing its family starts during a new family members orientation and never ends. There are regular team building events and everyone is encouraged to have candid conversations about goals and development.

The company created the first customer portal, myDWC, in their space. It also introduced fastQuote to electrical distributors, offering wire and cable quotes in less than six minutes. The company is also a big believer in giving back to the community. Since 2008, DWC supported Toys for Tots and has been increasing their support ever since.