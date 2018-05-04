Grainger Donates $50,000 to Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor, the nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of fallen and disabled service members, was the recipient of a $50,000 donation from W.W. Grainger Inc. Lake Forest, IL.

The donation was announced in conjunction with the 2018 Grainger Show, a trade show organized for the company’s customers, suppliers and team members, which was held in Orlando earlier this year. For every dollar of sales made through its “Big Red Store” during the show, Grainger pledged to donate one dollar, up to $50,000, to Folds of Honor.

“We couldn’t do what we do for our amazing military families without the generosity of organizations like Grainger,” said Folds of Honor Founder Major Dan Rooney. “We are incredibly grateful for this commitment. With Grainger’s donation, we will be able to make a difference in the lives of brave military families nationwide immediately as this contribution will be allocated in our 2018 scholarship distribution.”

Grainger has a long history with the U.S. Military, as many of its team members have a military service background, beginning with Grainger’s founder, William W. Grainger, who served in the U.S. Navy during World War I and as a member of the War Production Board during WWII. Grainger’s Chairman and CEO DG Macpherson is also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

“Not only is the U.S. Military a huge part of our company DNA, but Grainger also has a passion for education and job training that creates positive changes and new opportunities in our communities,” said Macpherson. “That’s why we are honored to support Folds of Honor and help educate the families of those who serve our country.”

Gifts to Folds of Honor help fund educational scholarships and financial needs of military families whose loved ones have been killed or disabled while in active duty. They support private education tuition, tutoring and educational summer camps for children K-12 and higher education tuition assistance for spouses and children.