Ideal Networks Expands into Australia

Ideal Networks, the data cable and network testers group in Ideal Industries, has expanded into Australia, opening new offices and warehouses in Melbourne, Victoria, to support the area’s distributors, as well as data cable installers and network technicians.

The new facility in Melbourne includes a product warehouse and training center as well as customer services and finance departments and offices for its sales support team. Ideal said in a release that the site will ensure that installers and technicians across the country have access to local support for test, calibration and warranty repairs.

Ideal Networks is also launching a new website to make it easier for data cable installers, network technicians and IT managers in Australia to search for products and view product information. The site will feature full details about the data cable testers, network testers and telecoms testers available, including animations that show how customers can troubleshoot more easily and provide proof of performance to their clients. Visitors to the website will also have access to support resources, such as product manuals, white papers, application notes, and all the latest news and social media updates from Ideal Networks.

“At IDEAL Networks, we are always looking to make things as simple and accessible as possible for those using our products and services,” said Martin Van Os, group VP/general manager for Ideal Industries Asia Pacific, who is based in Melbourne. “By extending our reach into Australia with new premises and an easy-to-use website, we will now be able to effectively meet the product needs of cable installers and network IT technicians across the country, while offering outstanding customer service.”

Van Os was appointed in 2016 to help lead Ideal’s strategy for long term growth in different global markets.