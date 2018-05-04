Menu
Milwaukee Tool's 2018 New Product Symposium

Milwaukee_Tool_M18_Battery_Pack
Milwaukee Tool went all-in on its next generation of 18V battery-powered tools, and it's using the technology to get into a whole new bunch of tool categories.

One of the stars at this year's Milwaukee Tool New Product Symposium was a new generation of 18V battery-powered tools that can beat 15A corded power tools at their own game. Check out some of the new 18V tools the company will be launching -- as well as other new hand tools and job-site tools of interest that may surprise you. The event took place this week in Milwaukee, WI.

