Menu
News

Priority Wire & Cable Opens Distribution Center in Texas

Priority Wire & Cable has a new facility in America's fastest-growing oil patch in West Texas.

Priority Wire & Cable’s new 72,000-sq-ft facility in Odessa, TX, is now open. The company says the distribution center was built to expand its same-day and next-day delivery capabilities throughout North America. “We will be inventorying a full offering of the wire & cable products that our distributor partners have come to rely upon Priority Wire & Cable to deliver,” the company said in a press release. “Check out the inventory by logging into the Priority Portal on our website at www.prioritywire.com or call us at 800-945-5542 today.”

TAGS: Texas
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
AscherlLenhard_Sonnhalter
Ascherl-Lenhard Rejoins Sonnhalter as Public Relations Foreman
Jun 28, 2018
CES_Conference
City Electric Supply Hosts Largest Conference in Company History
Jun 24, 2018
Electrical Wholesaling Industry Experts and Advisors
Jun 08, 2018
DWC_team
DWC Celebrate 10th Anniversary
Jun 07, 2018