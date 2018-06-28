Priority Wire & Cable Opens Distribution Center in Texas

Priority Wire & Cable’s new 72,000-sq-ft facility in Odessa, TX, is now open. The company says the distribution center was built to expand its same-day and next-day delivery capabilities throughout North America. “We will be inventorying a full offering of the wire & cable products that our distributor partners have come to rely upon Priority Wire & Cable to deliver,” the company said in a press release. “Check out the inventory by logging into the Priority Portal on our website at www.prioritywire.com or call us at 800-945-5542 today.”