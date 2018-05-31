supplyFORCE Recognizes Irby with 2018 TCO Excellence Award

Irby/Sonepar, Jackson, MS, a subsidiary of Sonepar was chosen by supplyFORCE as the 2018 TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) Excellence Award Recipient. This award recognizes Irby for going above and beyond to deliver value and drive savings. Irby was instrumental in helping supplyFORCE maximize their cost savings with product savings, labor savings, energy savings, inventory savings and process improvements.

Each year at the supplyFORCE National Meeting, supplyFORCE recognizes Owner-Member distributors and manufacturer partners who demonstrate excellence and deliver value to our customers. This year included 10 awards: best conversion, sales leadership, an Owner-Member of the Year award for the Electrical, Industrial, Pipe, Valves and Fittings, and Government sales divisions, as well as a new award for Canadian Owner-Member of the Year. supplyFORCE also recognized an Owner-Member distributor for TCO Excellence, a Manufacturer Partner of the Year, and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I would like to acknowledge the strong partnership between Irby and supplyForce that resulted in several million dollars of cost savings provided to customers in 2017. These savings included training, energy savings to repairs, price negotiations and emergency support, all the way to regular occurrences like Inventory Management,” stated Tim Park, Irby VP of C&I Sales and Operations.

Founded in 1926, Irby has 57 locations in 25 states. The company focuses on four major market segments - industrial, contractor, commercial and utility.