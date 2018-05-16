Christopher Barone Joins the United Pipe Team

United Pipe & Steel Corp. (Ipswich, MA): Chris Barone has joined the United Pipe team as an outside sales representative for Southern California. Chris is a born and raised Californian, and a Marine Corps veteran who was honorably discharged in 1999, and since then has spent years in the wholesale waterworks industry. He is based in Southern California. Founded in 1980, United Pipe & Steel is an independent master distributor of steel pipe, copper tubing, plastic pipe, electrical conduit and related products. It has 12 distribution centers in the Northeast, Midwest, Southern and Western regions.