Crescent Electric Appoints Rob Onorato as COO

Crescent Electric Supply Co. (East Dubuque, IL): Rob Onorato is now the company’s senior VP and COO. In his new role, Onorato will own P&L responsibility for company operations and provide leadership and general management for the daily operations and selling efforts of the business.

Onorato comes to Crescent Electric from Applied Industrial Technologies where he served as VP of marketing for the United States Service Center Business and VP and general manager of the Maintenance Supplies & Solutions (MSS) platform. In these roles, he held full P&L responsibility for the MSS platform as well as strategic marketing, pricing, product management and e-business.

He is a seasoned distribution industry veteran with deep experience in developing and implementing revenue-generating strategies and building high-performance sales organizations. Onorato graduated from Kent State University and holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Case Western Reserve University.