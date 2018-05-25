Menu
Greg-Griswold_Topaz
Griswold Joins Topaz as Regional Sales Director in NY, NJ and PA

Topaz, (Holtsville, NY): Greg Griswold has joined Topaz as their new regional sales director, a new position for the company. Griswold will be managing the NY, NJ and PA metro areas. Griswold has previously served as president of Cooper Electric Supply, regional director for WESCO, president of Monarch Electric Co. and most recently as president of Double G Partners, a manufacturer’s rep agency, for the lighting and electrical industries.  Carrie Schwabacher, Topaz VP of sales said, “Greg’s long-esteemed tenure in the electrical business will be a tremendous asset to Topaz. We look forward to seeing continued growth in the Metro Area and have confidence that Greg is the right person for the job.”

TAGS: New York
