Huizinga Named Sales and Service Manager for Robroy

Robroy Enclosures (Belding, MI): Derek Huizinga has been named the company’s Sales and Service manager. This position will oversee all sales, marketing, and customer service related activities and will report directly to the company’s president.

Huizinga earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree at Grand Valley State University and has held progressive leadership positions in operations, sales, supply chain management, and corporate strategic development, working in various manufacturing industries.

"We are fortunate to have Derek join our organization in 2017, as our company is extremely focused on increasing its revenue and support for both AttaBox and Stahlin brands. We firmly believe that Derek's successful sales and operations leadership experience will make a positive contribution to our plans for growth-ensuring our long-term success in the enclosure marketplace," stated Jeff Seagle, president, Robroy Enclosures.