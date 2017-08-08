Menu
Christina Towers, Indian River Consulting Group
Indian River Consulting Expands Distribution and Events Team

Indian River Consulting Group (IRCG), Indialantic, FL, a consulting firm led by Michael Marks and focused on the distribution and manufacturing industries, has grown its team to meet increasing demand for its strategic planning and sales compensation services. The team’s expansion also supports IRCG’s partnership with Modern Distribution Management offering live executive workshops on a number of topics critical to distribution leaders.

Justin Stewart has joined Indian River Consulting Group after 10 years of supply chain management with government contractors.

 

Dan Horan is an associate consultant at IRCG. Joining in 2016, Dan brings his expertise in sales, marketing, branding and communications strategy to the IRCG team.

 

Christina Towers has joined IRCG as its client relations manager. She also coordinates speaking and consulting requests, as well as manages IRCG events. Before joining IRCG, Towers worked as events manager for multiple hotels and event venues.

“Our goal is to provide data-driven results in competitive B2B markets, and the consulting talent we’ve added to our team reflects that,” said Marks, managing partner for IRCG.

