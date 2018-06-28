Menu
BELL_TRAN_Omni
News>People

Omni Cable Promotes Bell Tran to Seattle Sales Manager

Prior to his promotion to sales manager Tran was an account manager for Omni Cable’s San Francisco branch.

Omni Cable (West Chester, PA): Bell Tran has been promoted to Seattle sales manager where he will be responsible for the sales growth and the onboarding and training of the Seattle branch’s new sales staff. Tran joined Omni Cable in 2010. Prior to his promotion to sales manager Tran was an account manager for Omni Cable’s San Francisco branch. He is a graduate from California State University with a degree in communications. “I’m excited for the opportunity to lead and grow the team in Seattle and expand Omni Cable’s presence in the Northwest,” said Tran in the press release.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Fissette_Airmaster
Airmaster Hires Michael Fisette as Digital Marketing Specialist
Jun 28, 2018
Andy Schwegel, Emerson Automation Solutions
Emerson Realigns Appleton Leadership
Jun 27, 2018
Service_Wire
Service Wire Announces New Hire and Promotion
Jun 24, 2018
Dave Bucklew, Eaton Corp
Changing Faces Among Eaton’s Electrical Sector Leadership
Jun 23, 2018