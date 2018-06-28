Omni Cable Promotes Bell Tran to Seattle Sales Manager

Omni Cable (West Chester, PA): Bell Tran has been promoted to Seattle sales manager where he will be responsible for the sales growth and the onboarding and training of the Seattle branch’s new sales staff. Tran joined Omni Cable in 2010. Prior to his promotion to sales manager Tran was an account manager for Omni Cable’s San Francisco branch. He is a graduate from California State University with a degree in communications. “I’m excited for the opportunity to lead and grow the team in Seattle and expand Omni Cable’s presence in the Northwest,” said Tran in the press release.